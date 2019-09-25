Zacks: Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Two Rivers Bancorp an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of TRCB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 17,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $177.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

