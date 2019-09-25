Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $76.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 112 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCX shares. ValuEngine cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Tucows stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 52,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,583. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $588.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Tucows had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $73,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 49,575.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tucows by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

