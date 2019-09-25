Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to “Hold”

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

NYSE:EDU traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. 1,671,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,240. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $115.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

