Zacks Investment Research Lowers TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Sell

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 190,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $886.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

