Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

DBD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 595,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.80. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 397,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

