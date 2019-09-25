Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) to Sell

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

AZSEY stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 111,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,823. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

