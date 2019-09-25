Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,340 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 264,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,706,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,698,000 after purchasing an additional 242,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 68,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

SSNC traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. 67,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,623. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

