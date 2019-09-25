Zacks Investment Management Has $3.17 Million Stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.16% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,527. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $48,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

