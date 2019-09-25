Zacks Investment Management Buys New Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alleghany by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y traded up $15.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $796.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,363. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $798.72.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.50.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.