Zacks Investment Management Buys 8,344 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 157.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.71. The stock had a trading volume of 47,571,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,578,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.18 and its 200-day moving average is $290.15. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

