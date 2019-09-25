Zacks Investment Management Boosts Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in WP Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 271,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $92.06.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

