Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.55). Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Smith bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1,395.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBPH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,846. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

