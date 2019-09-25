Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will announce $301.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the lowest is $295.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing posted sales of $284.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSD. Sidoti cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 281,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.90. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,136,000 after purchasing an additional 387,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 805,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 90,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

