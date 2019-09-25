Zacks: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 405.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 198,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

