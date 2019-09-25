Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $5.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $4.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $18.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.05 to $18.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.97 to $22.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.25.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $527.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.59. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $555.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total transaction of $5,138,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.56, for a total value of $4,387,824.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,933 shares of company stock valued at $154,862,065. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 345,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

