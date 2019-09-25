Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $178.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.80 million and the highest is $180.40 million. Insulet reported sales of $151.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $710.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $707.55 million to $715.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $841.71 million, with estimates ranging from $792.42 million to $872.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Insulet from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 74.6% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 2,758.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.56. 2,548,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,889. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,311.20 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

