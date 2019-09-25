Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 223,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,885. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 838,514 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.