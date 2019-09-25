Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 50.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $947,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 104.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 344,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 84,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. 227,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.95. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

