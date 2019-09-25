Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. Plymouth Ind Re reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Shares of Plymouth Ind Re stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Plymouth Ind Re has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.