Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cott’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cott reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cott.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.80 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COT. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of Cott stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 235,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,456. Cott has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $990,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $312,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,250.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cott by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 2,361,963 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cott by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 729,589 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Cott by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,428,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cott by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 654,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cott by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cott (COT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.