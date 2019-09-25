Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 15.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 512,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 25.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after buying an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $7,936,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Also, Director Michael Walrath acquired 85,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $1,402,744.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,426.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,413 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.