XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,237.03

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,237.03 and traded as high as $2,480.00. XP Power shares last traded at $2,480.00, with a volume of 10,077 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,269.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The company has a market cap of $475.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

