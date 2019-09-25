X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.93, 465 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.

