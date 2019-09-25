Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

WOR stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.47 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone acquired 644 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.