Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 58.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,807 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $255,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $220.55. 67,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,793. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total transaction of $13,652,948.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,263 shares in the company, valued at $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $315.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.69.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

