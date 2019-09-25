Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 13,279 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,870 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.88. 58,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Cleveland Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,671 shares of company stock worth $9,001,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

