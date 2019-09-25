Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 95,334 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,846 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,564,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,870,000 after buying an additional 100,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $100.40. 103,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,947. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

