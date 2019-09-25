Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 77,745 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 951,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 350,133 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,368. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

