Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70,285 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.29.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.67. The stock had a trading volume of 635,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.05 and its 200 day moving average is $328.56. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

