Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,675,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,872,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,097,000 after purchasing an additional 258,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

In other Allstate news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,131.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,086. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

