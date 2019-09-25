Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 10,103 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 428,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,215,000 after purchasing an additional 74,930 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,336,000 after purchasing an additional 858,619 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.