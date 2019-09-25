WorldCoin (WDC) Market Capitalization Tops $140,700.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One WorldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. In the last week, WorldCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $140,700.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WorldCoin Coin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global . The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

