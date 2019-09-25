Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 215,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 65,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,021,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

