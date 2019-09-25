WIZBL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $841.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $137,414.00 and approximately $841.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. In the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

