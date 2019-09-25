WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:DGRS)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

