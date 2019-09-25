WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE) Plans — Dividend of $0.42

WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E (BMV:CXSE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.43. WISDOMTREE TR/CHINA EX ST OWNED E has a 12-month low of $1,531.50 and a 12-month high of $1,791.51.

