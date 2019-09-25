WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Announces $0.04 — Dividend

WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED (NYSEARCA:NTSX) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA NTSX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,812. WISDOMTREE TR/90 60 U S BALANCED has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

