WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DXJS)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

DXJS stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $45.66.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.