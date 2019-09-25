WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Trading Up 2.2%

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.55, approximately 78,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,687,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,748,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,801,000 after acquiring an additional 748,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after buying an additional 194,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,152,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 638,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 604,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 563,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

