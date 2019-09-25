WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Announces $0.35 — Dividend

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733. WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

