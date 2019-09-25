WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Announces $0.35 — Dividend

WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733. WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.
About WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund
