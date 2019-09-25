WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:XMX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.54

WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:XMX) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

