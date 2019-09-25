WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,797. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

