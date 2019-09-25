WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,797. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile
