Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Willis Towers Watson worth $92,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.85. 13,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average is $186.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.