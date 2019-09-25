Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 60.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 154.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 1,020,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

