WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 73.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $262,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.