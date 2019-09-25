Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Welltower by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. 27,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,420. Welltower has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

