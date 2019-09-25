Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 111,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 13,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $532.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

