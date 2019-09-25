Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 384 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 107,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 84.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,206 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $103.09. 4,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,881. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.77 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

