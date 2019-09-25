Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,668 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,128.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 225,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 207,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. 1,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,170. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.