Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of FDP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.